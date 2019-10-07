New Adventure Zone Graphic Novel First Look Released

By now, if you’re at all familiar with tabletop gaming, podcasts, and are extremely online, you’re likely familiar with the works of the McElroys, and more specifically the actual-play podcast The Adventure Zone where brothers Justin, Travis, and Griffin play tabletop role-playing games with their father, Clint. What you may not know is that the first campaign, called Balance, has been turned into a successful series of original graphic novels, and the first look at the third, Petals to the Metal, has just been released.

More specifically, First Second Books revealed the final cover and the first interior pages for the book by artist Carey Pietsch. While the content is largely the same as the podcast, it’s been formatted to fit this specific medium by the McElroys and Pietsch. This means that there’s sometimes little jokes that land differently, or sections that are constructed in such a way that’s only possible in a visual, rather than an auditory, medium.

You can check out the final cover, which is now also up on the official website for the OGNs, below:

The interior pages that have been released for preview are available over at Entertainment Weekly, and basically show off the very beginning of this specific arc, including but not limited to the introduction of Captain Captain Bane and Merle’s expert plant seduction.

The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal is set to release on July 14, 2020. It is currently available to pre-order online wherever books are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Adventure Zone right here.