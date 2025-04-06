New York Times Strands Answers for April 6th

Need a helping hand with today’s Strands? You’ve come to the right place, as we have everything you need to solve today, April 6th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to a few hints and tips to help you out. While word games like Connections and Wordle have been around for a while, the newcomer, Strands, has slowly yet surely been making its way to the limelight. Today’s theme, “The feeling is mutual”, can be quite the teaser if you don’t know where to look. Lucky for you, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

The gameplay of The New York Times’ Strands has you find words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid, just like your typical word search. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like Tom Cruise or starches. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Tom Cruise, potential words would be films he’s been in like Top Gun or Cocktail.

Today’s Strands theme is “The feeling is mutual”.

For today, April 6th, the theme is a bit tricky and one that you may not be able to decipher without the Spangram, unlike yesterday. The theme for today’s Strands is “The feeling is mutual”. This saying is used when someone shares the same opinion as you, as you mutually agree. With this puzzle, it helps to take a look at all the words available, especially the nouns, as they could hint at what the puzzle really means. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something one hopes to do with a new person or roommate.

When figuring out where the Spangram may be in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the grid and take note of any weird spacing in between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Get Along.

If you want to know all the words in today’s Strands puzzle, which are all words to describe making friends, either in your favor or not, they are as follows:

Click

Agree

Mesh

Vibe

Get Along

Harmonize

Connect

Relate

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!