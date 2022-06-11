Popular Card Game Aeon's End Launches New Kickstarter

✖

A popular card game is getting a brand new expansion that adds two interconnected storylines and a ton of new gameplay options. Earlier this week, Indie Boards and Cards launched the Kickstarter for Aeon's End: Past and Future, a brand new expansion to their popular Aeon's End deckbuilding game. The new expansion features two interconnected storylines – one that delves deep into the lore of the world of Aeon's End and provides some answers to some of the major mysteries lurking around the edge of the franchise since the very beginning.

Aeon's End is a cooperative card game in which players work together to fight back hordes of enemies sent by a Nemesis. Each player controls a single player with a number of different abilities, and they are able to add spells and weapons to the resources in order to beat the hordes of monsters back. Notably, the card game has several unique mechanics. Turn order is determined by a turn order deck, but players don't shuffle their cards when they're discarded. That means the order in which you play cards is just as important as the card itself. Numerous expansions have come out for Aeon's End, including several themed around a specific narrative with different scenarios and card combinations advancing the plot.

In 2019, Aeon's End released a digital version for Steam, providing players the chance to play the game on PC and Mac devices. An iOS version of the game is also available for iPads.

The Kickstarter for Aeon's End: Past and Future will run through June 24th. The Kickstarter has raised $194,151 to date. Backers will get a copy of the expansion for $64, while additional waves of content are available for higher pledge amounts. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.