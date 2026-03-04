After 10 Years, A Popular Action Survival Game Is Shutting Down (But It’s Not All Bad News)

Live service games may be popular, but they’re also risky. With online servers to maintain and staff required to work on all those updates, these games often come with a shelf life. And in the wake of Highguard‘s shockingly speedy shutdown, many gamers are once again thinking about how quickly games can disappear. Not every game goes out so quickly, though. In the case of Let It Die, fans got 10 years of live service updates and online gameplay. And even though the game is shutting down this fall, Let It Die won’t vanish entirely.

In a recent interview with TheGamer, the Let It Die team shared its plans to go offline in fall 2026. But the game won’t be fully delisted or rendered unplayable. Instead, the team is working to transition Let It Die to an offline version. This will let players keep a playable version of the game, while also removing the need for GungHo to keep online servers running. Here’s what we know about the shift so far.

Let It Die Ending Live Service & Moving to Offline Gameplay Model

Image courtesy of Grasshopper Manufacturing and GungHo

Let It Die first released back in 2016 as a PlayStation console exclusive. The free-to-play survival action game later came to PC as well, though it never came to other consoles. From the beginning, Let It Die required an online connection to play. Yet despite offering a unique asynchronous PvP multiplayer experience, the game is largely designed as a single-player title. And that is part of why the transition away from online play doesn’t have to mean a full ending for Let It Die.

We don’t yet have an exact date for when the offline shift will happen for Let It Die. However, the developers have outlined some of the major changes that will come with that shift. The game’s currency will be discontinued, and many existing cosmetics will be looped into the game’s offline version. Players hoping to continue their Let It Die experience will need to make a one-time DLC purchase to own the offline version for good. That purchase will include some unlocked cosmetics that were previously paywalled, along with the ability to access the game offline going forward.

The game’s PvP mechanic is also going to see some changes. Tokyo Death Metro, the asynchronous PvP mode, will now use CPU-controlled encounters instead of player data. Seasonal content is also going away, meaning the end of the Battle Rush. Though this will impact the experience going forward, Let It Die has always been more of a single-player game than a multiplayer one. And that means that preserving the game in an offline format makes a lot of sense.

Image courtesy of Grasshopper Manufacturing and GungHo

Let It Die‘s online servers will shut down sometime in fall 2026. It’s likely that more details about the process, including the cost of the offline DLC, will be revealed in the coming months. But the good news is, the game isn’t going to be completely unplayable. If you want to hae the option to return to Let It Die, its offline version will let you do just that. Compared to many multiplayer-focused online games that are gone for good if their servers shut down, that’s a pretty big win.

