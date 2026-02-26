Medieval Open-World MMORPG Is Making a Comeback 3 Years After Shutting Down

In the days of live service, it’s sadly not uncommon to see games get shut down. Keeping servers running is pricey, as is maintaining consistent updates with new content. Most of the time, once a game goes dark, it’s gone for good. But every now and then, a beloved game is granted new life. That’s the case for Gloria Victis, a realistic Medieval open-world MMORPG that shut down back in 2023, just a few months after it finally hit 1.0.

Gloria Victis originally hit Early Access back in 2016, with the goal of offering a realistic low-fantasy open world for gamers to explore. Pitched as “Mount & Blade meets Planetside 2,” the MMORPG attracted a pretty decent-sized audience throughout Early Access. Alas, it shut down entirely just a few months after finally launching into 1.0. Its dedicated fans have long hoped to see the game return in some form. And today, publisher gamigo confirmed plans to relaunch Gloria Victis in a new form.

Gloria Victis To Return as Free-to-Play Experience

Despite finding a dedicated niche audience, Gloria Victis didn’t manage to secure the player numbers it needed to keep the lights on. The game’s developer, Black Eye Games, ultimately shut down, leading to the game’s demise. Including the Early Access period, the MMORPG was around for over a decade before it shut down. Naturally, that means many fans were sad to see it go. But now, the game will be coming back under a new publisher, albeit with some changes.

Today, gamigo shared an announcement trailer for the return of Gloria Victis in its new, free-to-play format. “We’re preparing to reopen the gates to the medieval battlefield once more!” the trailer description reads. The description goes on to highlight the unique aspects that made Gloria Victis special among MMORPGs, which also serve as the main reason for reviving the game. Specifically, the MMORPG’s approach to territory control and siege mechanics offers a unique, skill-based PVP environment. Whether it’s been years since you’ve thought about Gloria Victis or you’re hearing about it for the first time, the new relaunch trailer will give you some insight into what’s to come:

Much of the core of the game will reportedly be maintained, but with some changes that will hopefully help the game find a new life (and wider audience) to keep it churning for years to come. With a free-to-play model, there are naturally concerns about how monetization will work. According to gamigo, the relaunch will feature “no pay-to-win,” adding that the free-to-play model will “keep the emphasis on skill.” How that will come into play remains to be seen, as the full details for the Gloria Victis relaunch are still taking shape.

With many MMORPGs shifting to a free-to-play model in some fashion, this change could be a win for the realistic open-world game. If its niche audience returns and brings curious new fans into the fold, the game could find footing this time around. After all, in-depth and strategic gameplay have a place, as do games with a more realistic low-fantasy setting.

The relaunch of Gloria Victis doesn’t yet have a specific date. However, the game’s Discord community will reopen on March 2nd. At that time, players will be able to keep up with new updates and timelines as they take shape. The game is also once again available to Wishlist on Steam.

Did you play Gloria Victis back in the day? Are you excited to see it making a comeback?