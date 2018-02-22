After Burner II Getting the Vinyl Soundtrack Treatment, Pre-Orders Begin This Saturday

There are a number of great Sega games that have equally superb soundtracks to match, ranging from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to Streets of Rage 2 to several others. But there’s something about the tunes of After Burner II that really stands out, mainly because they really make you feel like you’re flying through the danger zone – without actually listening to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” mind you.

So it’s only appropriate, then, that such a soundtrack get the vinyl treatment. Data Discs has announced today that it is releasing three special sets of the After Burner II vinyl soundtrack, which will be available for purchase this Saturday for around 24.99 in pound price. The items will be shipping sometime in March, and are available with three different disc colors – purple and blue swirl (the limited edition), opaque purple and classic black.

The company notes, “Music from the arcade classic, newly remastered and available on vinyl for the first time outside of Japan. Composed in 1987 by SEGA’s legendary in-house programmer, Hiroshi ‘Hiro’ Kawaguchi (OutRun, Space Harrier), this vinyl release of After Burner II features the complete arcade score, along with an unused ‘Melody Version’ of the title track. In addition, we are proud to include a second disc of bonus material, including three arranged versions by SEGA’s in-house live band (S.S.T. Band) from 1988, along with a keyboard and brass infused medley performed by Hiro’s current band, SEGA Sound Unit [H.].

“After Burner II is presented as a double 180g LP, cut at 45RPM and housed in a heavyweight single-pocket sleeve. Also included is a 250gsm foldout poster of the original artwork, featuring the iconic F-14 Tomcat fighter jet, which has been newly licensed for this release.”

We’ve included a SoundCloud window below where you can give several classic tracks a listen, and it’s like a trip down memory lane, including the title track, “Take Off” and other memorable beats. It might just get us playing the Sega Genesis game again, that’s for sure.

These albums are likely to go quick – especially the limited edition – so head on over and get your pre-orders in. They’ll be taking flight soon!