Get Plastered with the Devil in New Afterparty Trailer

Developer Night School Studio, the team behind Oxenfree, has released a brand-new trailer for its recently-announced new game, Afterparty.

The new trailer notably shows off the first meaty look at the game, which strikingly looks very similar to the presentation and mechanics of Oxenfree, just with a completely different premise and layer of paint.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: in Afterparty, you play as Milo and Lola, recently deceased best buds who find themselves in Hell with an eternity to burn. However, they can avoid this miserable eternity by none other than outdrinking Satan himself. If Milo and Lola do this, he’ll grant them re-entry to Earth.

Taking place on the streets of “Nowhere,” the outermost island of Hell, Lola Milo quickly find themselves on the highest stakes bender of all time. They will party with dangerous demons and other dead folk, best and impress Satan’s underneaths to gain access to the legend himself, and then drink Satan under the table. Simple enough, right?

Features:

Party as two best friends:

Control Milo and Lola with an intelligent conversation system that changes the story and your relationships based on every decision. Uncover their personality quirks and foggy history during the wild events of the night

Drink for your lives:

Hell bars offer a variety of libations, each with different Liquid Courage effects to imbue Milo and Lola with specialized dialogue options and abilities

Demonic activities:

The underworld’s pubs are packed with drunken games to pass the time. Beer pong, dance-offs, karaoke and chugging competitions all mesh with the dynamic dialogue system for a seamless narrative bender

Change Hell forever:

Players’ actions won’t only affect Milo and Lola, but also the people and places of Hell. Finishing a quest on one island might result in the total destruction of another

Flirt with Satan:

Explore an interconnected network of underworld islands via the River Styx

Afterparty is currently scheduled to release sometime in 2019. At the moment of writing this, platforms have not been revealed. However, the aforementioned Oxenfree released on a plethora of platforms, such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices. So, expect plenty of platform support.