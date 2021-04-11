Age of Empires 4 Reveals New Gameplay Trailer, Civilization and Campaign Details

✖

As part of this weekend's previously announced fan preview event, developer Relic Entertainment and World's Edge revealed the first look at new gameplay for the upcoming video game Age of Empires IV. Considering how little had been revealed about the title since it was first announced years ago, this marks the first major drop of information about the game -- including the reveal of new civilizations and campaigns.

More specifically, the event revealed one of the new playable civilizations in Age of Empires IV, the Delhi Sultanate, as well as one of their iconic units, the War Elephant. Other civilizations were shown off a bit, which are not new for the franchise, including the Mongols, Chinese, and English. Additionally, the game's Norman campaign was also revealed, which is apparently just one of four different campaigns that will be available at launch. You can check out the new gameplay trailer for yourself below:

One of the best RTS games returns in glory with Age of Empires IV, putting you at the center of epic historical battles that shaped the modern world. Make History YOUR story in #AoEIV coming Fall 2021 on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows Store, and Steam 👉 https://t.co/gXnxpMrimx — AgeOfEmpires (@AgeOfEmpires) April 10, 2021

"The Norman campaign will tell the story of Duke William of Normandy as he wrestles control of England from King Harold, starting at the Battle of Hastings, then later following his descendants Robert, William II, and Henry I as they continue to fight for what would become modern day England," the Xbox Wire post about the event reads in part.

Age of Empires IV does not currently have a definitive release date attached to it, though it is set to release this fall for PC via Windows Store, Steam, and Xbox Game Pass for PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

