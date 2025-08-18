Massive Age of Empires Franchise Sale Going on Right Now

Real-time strategy fans are in for a treat now that several entries in the Age of Empires series are available for purchase at high discounts thanks to Xbox Game Studios. Whether you want to play the history through the ages of a real-world inspired civilization or mythological tales in Age of Mythology, you can get your Age of Empires fix for as much as 75% off on select titles until August 25th.

The deal available on Steam offers between 50% and 75% off on the games available on the platform. The applicable titles include:

Age of Mythology Retold: $14.99 (50% off)

Age of Empires IV Anniversary Edition: $15.99 (60% off)

Age of Empires II Definitive Edition: $12.24 (65% off)

Age of Empires Definitive Edition: $4.99 (75% off)

Is this Age of Empires Deal Worth it?

While this doesn’t represent the lowest historical price for some of the titles, it is still a pretty good deal for someone who has never experienced the franchise. In particular, Age of Empires II continues to receive consistent updates, providing players with years of backlogged official content to catch up on. These games also have a custom map feature that one could get lost in for hours, and even if creating isn’t your thing, you can load up custom scenarios created by other players. The sheer amount of content available makes it a very efficient use of gaming dollars for those interested.

In addition to the base games, this Steam sale also applies discounts to various DLC content in the store, making it tempting for someone itching to dive into this strategy series. The newest Age of Empires II DLC, released this year and called “The Three Kingdoms,” is also available for 20% off, or $15.99, its lowest recorded price on Steam. Age of Mythology Retold is also on its lowest Steam price, offering something a little more fantastical than the standard Age of Empires fare. Age fans who haven’t tried the adjacent Age of Mythology series are missing out, and this sale comes at a good time since an upcoming DLC for the title is also on sale until September 30th.

Other Current Deals Age of Empires Players Should Know About

Courtesy of 2K

If you are already a dedicated Age of Empires player and aren’t interested in the current sale because you already have all the content you need, then you might be interested on another current promotion of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII. The popular 4x title is turn-based strategy rather than real-time, but it gives you that same feeling of advancing through periods like Age of Empires does. Released back in February of this year, Civilization VII is currently $48.99, or 30% off, until August 25th. According to Steamdb, this is the lowest recorded price for the game on the platform, and this same percentage discount also applies to both the Deluxe and Settler’s Edition of Civilization VII.

Although Civilization games have taken a reputational hit in recent releases, there is really no other game series that has managed to scratch that same itch. Age of Empires and the Civilization series have a storied gaming history, being among the definitive PC empire-building games of the 90s. Despite a rough release, the developers continue to update Civilization VII with requested features that might eventually win nay-sayers over.