Age of Empires and Age of Mythology Games Coming to PS5

The world of Age of Empires and Age of Mythology is evolving, and fans of these beloved strategy games have exciting news to look forward to. New DLC is coming to both titles, bringing new content to enjoy. However even bigger announcement has accompanied these reveals. In an effort to expand the audience for Age of Empires and Age of Mythology, Microsoft is bringing the games to new platforms, allowing new players to enjoy these strategic titles. But what kinds are making the leap, and to what platforms are they leaping to?

Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold to new platforms. This lines up with the Immortal Pillars expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold. This marks some of the most recent releases for the strategy series, so it makes sense to port these titles.

Both Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold are coming to PlayStation 5, marking the first time both titles will be available on PlayStation. In addition to launching on PlayStation, both titles will support cross-play, meaning fans on all platforms can face off against one another in tactical warfare and diplomacy.

Age of Mythology: Retold is launching on PlayStation 5 come March 4th with those who pre-order the Premium Edition gaining 5-day early access on February 27th. Age of Mythology: Retold will be released on PlayStation along with the Immortal Pillars expansion, bringing new myths from the Chinese pantheon. Pre-ordering Age of Mythology: Retold also grants PS5 players two exclusive blessings for the Arena of the Gods mode.

Following Age of Mythology: Retold, Microsoft announced Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will be released on PlayStation 5 in the Spring of 2025. Age of Empires II has long been a fan-favorite, and both newcomers and veterans have loved the HD facelift and quality-of-life features added in the Definitive Edition.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will also launch alongside new DLC on PS5. Fans can expect new content and civilizations to play as in Ranked Play. Cross-play will also be implemented in Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, meaning it will have a wider audience once it launches on PlayStation 5.

The introduction of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold to PlayStation 5 represents a game-changing moment for the franchise. Microsoft has been all in on bringing its titles to other platforms, such as DOOM: The Dark Ages, with many being confirmed for the PlayStation 5 and rumored to be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

There has never been a better time for long-time fans or those new to the series to join the epic battles and grand strategy that Age of Empires and Age of Mythology offers. The standard edition of Age of Mythology: Retold launches at $29.99 with the premium edition priced at $49.99. No price has been revealed for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on PlayStation 5 at this time.