Age of Mythology Retold Announced

After years of requests from fans, Age of Mythology is finally coming back. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Age of Empires series today, Xbox and developer World's Edge held a massive presentation that talked about the future of the franchise. And to capstone this live stream, it was confirmed that Age of Mythology will now be returning in the form of a new remaster.

Revealed via a new teaser trailer, Age of Mythology Retold was formally unveiled to fans today. Although this trailer didn't feature any actual gameplay from the new edition of the title, Xbox said that Retold will contain "beautiful graphics, updated gameplay and more." At this point in time, a release window of any sort for Age of Mythology Retold also hasn't been given, which means that it might still be somewhat far off from release. And while platforms also haven't been detailed, a launch on PC is guaranteed.

Gods will return. Heroes will rise. Legends will battle.



Age of Mythology: Retold is coming.



Age of Mythology: Retold is coming.

Released as a spin-off in the Age of Empires series, Age of Mythology launched all the way back in 2002. Rather than focusing on real-world historical situations, though, Age of Mythology was set against the backdrop of Greek, Egyptian, and Norse mythology. Despite being so old, the game has continued to remain hugely popular over the years, partially thanks to continued support which extended all the way into 2016.

Ever since World's Edge began releasing new "Definitive Edition" versions of the first three Age of Empires titles, calls from fans to give the same treatment to Age of Mythology began growing louder. And while it seemed like a new remaster of AoM might never happen, Xbox has shown today that it has very much been listening to fans. It remains to be seen if Retold can live up to the legacy of the original Age of Mythology, but this announcement is one that a number of RTS enthusiasts are surely ecstatic about.

