Agony’s New Story Trailer Is So NSFW We Can’t Show It to You

Agony has a new story trailer that’s just been released, a trailer that’s so twisted and lewd that it’s better watched when you’re by yourself.

From eye-gouging to non-discriminatory nudity, the Agony trailer that PlayWay released today has just about everything that could possibly earn it the NSFW label. That’s not an exaggeration either – just as the trailer warns you that the content may not be appropriate, we’re doing the same so that coworkers and those around you don’t think less of you for watching it. You can watch the trailer here whenever you’re in a suitable spot to do so, but we’ve got a gif of the trailer below so you can get a glimpse of the full thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve been keeping up with the development of Agony, some of what you see might not surprise you. In fact, it might even make you happy to see that much of this content has been kept in the game and not cut out like some of Agony’s backers were worried about. The devs did say previously that they’d have to tone down some of the content to make the game suitable for a release on consoles, but those on PC will be able to patch the game with an optional update that includes the cut content.

Amid all the gore and other hellish scenes, the new trailer actually does focus heavily on the game’s story. The gist of Agony is that you’re stuck in Hell, and in order to get out, you’ll need the help of the Red Goddess. As the trailer explains, many of hell’s denizens believe that the Red Goddess has the power to get the trapped souls out of hell. It looks like she does, but not without some strings attached.

The game just got another teaser trailer not long ago that was revealed through the game’s Kickstarter page. Soon after that teaser was released, another announcement came that confirmed the game has now gone gold, meaning that it’s just one step closer to being released later this month.

Agony’s release date has been a tossup since it’s been on Kickstarter with the release date being moved more than once, but PlayWay has now settled on May 29 for a release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Those on the PC will be the only ones receiving the cut content patch, but it looks like there will be more than enough to make console players squirm in the base game.