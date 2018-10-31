‘Agony Unrated’ Released on Steam

The unrated version of PlayWay and Madmind Studio’s Agony is now available on Steam and is free for those who own the original game.

Following a tumultuous sequence of events that involved parts of the game being censored, financial issues within the development studio, and the possibility of legal action stemming from content included in the unrated version, PlayWay said on Wednesday that Agony Unrated is now available. The publisher said in a Steam post that the game would be free for all Steam users who owned the original game with a separate post that the basic game is also included in Steam’s Halloween sale that discounts all sorts of games, Halloween-themed and not.

“As we announced Agony Unrated, many of you were asking about reducing the price of basic Agony game,” PlayWay’s announcement said. “We want to be as honest with you as possible, so we come here to announce that Agony will be available in this year’s Halloween Sale with a massive 50% drop from the retail price”

This means that Steam users can buy the original game and get the unrated version included for the price of one game so that they can compare the two products to see what’s changed. Within the comments of the steam post, the creators said that anyone who bought the game previously or buys it now will get the unrated version regardless of when the purchase is made.

As for the changes that actually made their way into the uncensored version, it seems as though it’ll be up to players to find the discrepancies between the two Agony editions. The list of changes below that PlayWay relayed referred to the unrated content simply as “many new, uncensored scenes” along with other changes.

Improved quality of character models and textures

New types of threats – Traps

New types of environmental threats

New types of static opponents

A new, more extensive and useful character development system

Volumetric lighting

Normal Mode and Hard Mode with more opponents and puzzles

Completely new type of environment – the Forest, added to the procedurally generated Agony Mode, which now also includes additional traps and boss fights

8 different endings in the Story Mode

Possibility to follow the story mode as a Sukkub

Sukkub Mode and Agony Mode are unlocked at the first start of the game

Many new, uncensored scenes

Black and red image filter, inspired by the Agony trailers

World map and minimap

The possibility of setting up a fire and killing some opponents as a martyr

Sacrificial altars

New and modified paths for the player

Numerous technical improvements to the basic version of the game

And much more…

Agony Unrated is now available on Steam, and a trailer for the product can be seen here.