Agony Gets New Gameplay Trailer

The survival-horror game Agony has a new trailer out that shows off more of the hellish gameplay included in the launch that’s just a few days away.

Titled “Fractal Gameplay,” the new trailer shows the game from the player’s perspective as they’re gallivanting around hell, snatching demons’ bodies and removing any obstacles that stand in your way. If you’ve ever watched the rest of Agony’s trailers, you’ll know that the game’s full of mature content that’s probably best watched away from peering eyes, so fair warning before hopping into the newest gameplay trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the trailer alone didn’t do it for you, you can also check out the game’s achievements that were just recently revealed. The names of the achievements and trophies that’ll ship with the game line up with the intense content that we’ve seen so far with some interesting names and challenges.

Agony is scheduled to release on May 29 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Nice try (15)

Try to push an onoskelis to the pit

Pull it out! (90)

Succubus ending

I was born to rule! (90)

Nimrod ending

Good and Evil (30)

Unlock Evil and Angel ending

Your soul is mine! (30)

Baphomet ending

Lara would be proud! (30)

Find all secret rooms

She looks good in red (40)

Find 2 red chambers

The richest man in hell (30)

Find 4 gold chambers

I have a beautiful soul! (15)

Max out every skill

You look just like your father (30)

Unlock all letters and notes

The great painter (30)

Unlock all paintings

What have I done? (30)

Unlock all comic pages

Let me see you (30)

Unlock all characters in 3D viewer

I found a job! (15)

Unlock madman ending

I am enlightened (30)

Unlock everything in gallery

Wait for me my Goddess! (15)

Finish level 1

Pact with the devil (15)

Finish level 2

To the sunset! (15)

Finish level 3

Never ending Agony (15)

Finish level 4

Survivor (15)

Survive a level in Agony Mode

I’m thirsty! (15)

Possess an onoskelis

The force is with me (15)

Possess a chort

I’m on fire! But I like it. (15)

Possess an ifrit

Ice Age (15)

Find a peanut in the frozen caves

Demon slayer (15)

Push and kill an onoskelis

Did I just bore him? (15)

Survive Baphomet bossfight

There is always something bigger (15)

Kill an enormous chort

Where are you, pet? (15)

Finish level 1 as a succubus

This time, I will use the elevator (15)

Finish level 2 as a succubus

Finally, a bath! (15)

Finish level 3 as a succubus

What a beautiful taste! (15)

Finish level 4 as a succubus

Can I lick it? (15)

Use a finisher on an onoskelis as a succubus

Heartbreaker (15)

Kill a chort as a succubus

The Scarlet Woman (15)

Normal ending

Unforgettable journey (180)