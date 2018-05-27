Agony Gets New Gameplay Trailer

The survival-horror game Agony has a new trailer out that shows off more of the hellish gameplay included in the launch that’s just a few days away.
Titled “Fractal Gameplay,” the new trailer shows the game from the player’s perspective as they’re gallivanting around hell, snatching demons’ bodies and removing any obstacles that stand in your way. If you’ve ever watched the rest of Agony’s trailers, you’ll know that the game’s full of mature content that’s probably best watched away from peering eyes, so fair warning before hopping into the newest gameplay trailer.
If the trailer alone didn’t do it for you, you can also check out the game’s achievements that were just recently revealed. The names of the achievements and trophies that’ll ship with the game line up with the intense content that we’ve seen so far with some interesting names and challenges.
Agony is scheduled to release on May 29 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Nice try (15)
- Try to push an onoskelis to the pit
Pull it out! (90)
- Succubus ending
I was born to rule! (90)
- Nimrod ending
Good and Evil (30)
- Unlock Evil and Angel ending
Your soul is mine! (30)
- Baphomet ending
Lara would be proud! (30)
- Find all secret rooms
She looks good in red (40)
- Find 2 red chambers
The richest man in hell (30)
- Find 4 gold chambers
I have a beautiful soul! (15)
- Max out every skill
You look just like your father (30)
- Unlock all letters and notes
The great painter (30)
- Unlock all paintings
What have I done? (30)
- Unlock all comic pages
Let me see you (30)
- Unlock all characters in 3D viewer
I found a job! (15)
- Unlock madman ending
I am enlightened (30)
- Unlock everything in gallery
Wait for me my Goddess! (15)
- Finish level 1
Pact with the devil (15)
- Finish level 2
To the sunset! (15)
- Finish level 3
Never ending Agony (15)
- Finish level 4
Survivor (15)
- Survive a level in Agony Mode
I’m thirsty! (15)
- Possess an onoskelis
The force is with me (15)
- Possess a chort
I’m on fire! But I like it. (15)
- Possess an ifrit
Ice Age (15)
- Find a peanut in the frozen caves
Demon slayer (15)
- Push and kill an onoskelis
Did I just bore him? (15)
- Survive Baphomet bossfight
There is always something bigger (15)
- Kill an enormous chort
Where are you, pet? (15)
- Finish level 1 as a succubus
This time, I will use the elevator (15)
- Finish level 2 as a succubus
Finally, a bath! (15)
- Finish level 3 as a succubus
What a beautiful taste! (15)
- Finish level 4 as a succubus
Can I lick it? (15)
- Use a finisher on an onoskelis as a succubus
Heartbreaker (15)
- Kill a chort as a succubus
The Scarlet Woman (15)
- Normal ending
Unforgettable journey (180)
- Unlock all achievements