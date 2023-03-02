U.S. Presidents Arguing About Video Games Is Taking Over the Internet

New memes of various United States presidents arguing over the merits of specific video game franchises have been blowing up on TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms recently. Through the advent of deep fake AI voice generation tools, more and more people have been creating clips of some of the most famous people in history and culture chatting with one another. And while some find these AI voice tools to be concerning, many others are simply using the software as a means of creating ridiculous memes.

Over the past few weeks, numerous different videos featuring current and former presidents like Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush arguing over games from the past have been all the rage. These videos see the presidents doing everything from creating tier lists, debating which Pokemon generation is the best, to even playing random multiplayer games with one another.

Perhaps the funniest versions of these memes are the ones that try to not only replicate the sound of each president's voice, but also are written in the same style as how they would speak. Specifically, some of these videos feature callbacks to iconic quotes that the presidents have made while in office or while on the debate stage. To hear these same quotes invoked once again but through the context of arguing about which Halo game is the best, for instance, results in some hilarious content.

As mentioned, while most of these memes center around the various presidents debating with one another, others have come about which show the historic figures playing games with one another. And although these memes are inherently political in nature, they're also just light fun and have been widely loved by most video game players, regardless of their own political views. So much so, in fact, many online have even said that if future presidential debates were this enjoyable, they'd actually make time to watch them.

If you'd like to see some of the best versions of these memes that have been hitting the internet in recent weeks, be sure to keep reading on down below.