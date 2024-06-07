Alan Wake 2 Reveals Night Springs DLC With Impending Release Date

Following some new teases over the past few days, Remedy Entertainment has now fully lifted the veil on Night Springs, the first piece of DLC for Alan Wake II. Upon its launch this past year, Remedy made clear that it would be releasing two expansions for Alan Wake II in 2024. Now, it's known what the first of these expansions will center around, and best of all, it happens to be arriving across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Set to launch tomorrow, June 8, Night Springs will be coming to Alan Wake II alongside a new update that adds Photo Mode. With Night Springs, the DLC takes place across three different chapters, each of which are meant to be episodes of the Night Springs TV series. Each episode will center around characters that are familiar to those seen across the "Remedy Connected Universe", but they're different from their real-world counterparts.

You can get a look at the new trailer for Night Springs here:

"Trapped in the enigmatic Dark Place, Alan Wake seeks an escape route through an unexpected medium: his imagination," says the DLC's synopsis. "As he pens the scripts for the once-beloved TV show 'Night Springs,' he unwittingly unravels the fabric of reality, plunging players into a surreal journey where the familiar morphs into the unexpected."

"Night Springs allows you to play as several fan-favorite characters through three highly stylized episodes, each offering a unique slice of the Alan Wake universe. While similar to previously known characters, they are different -- Night Springs versions of themselves. Become the Time Breaker, manipulating time to rewrite your destiny. Embrace the cosmic mysteries in the North Star and unravel secrets that defy reason. Or channel your inner obsession as the Number One Fan, fighting the shadows in pursuit of truth and love. Players will find themselves in familiar yet transformed settings with new twists and turns, like a playable arcade game or even a text-based adventure."

As for Alan Wake II's next piece of DLC, The Lake House, Remedy has yet to provide any details on what it will center around. Currently, the expansion is slated to still launch this year although it's not known when exactly it will arrive. In all likelihood, though, Remedy should finally start to share more information on The Lake House now that Night Springs is set to launch in less than a day.