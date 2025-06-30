A DC game from 2022 is being permanently removed from sale. There is no exact word of the delisting date, but it is happening “soon,” and it is going to impact Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users as the DC game is available on all of these platforms, at least digitally. And once it is gone, the DC game is never going to return. However, those who own it will still be able to download it and play the game as normal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DC game in question is DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, which is being removed from sale by publisher Outright Games due to an expiring license agreement that it and DC decided to not renew. And this is probably because the game flopped, as evident by non-existent sale figures, lack of Metacritic data, and underwhelming and uncommon user reviews.

“We wanted to let you know that DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace is now leaving the Steam store, as our licensing agreement for the title has come to an end,” reads an official statement from Outright Games. “If you’ve already purchased the game, don’t worry, it will remain in your library and will be fully playable even after it’s removed from sale. Thank you for your continued support, and for joining Krypto and Ace on their adventure!”

Now, all that is mentioned in this statement is the Steam Store, however, the title post says it is leaving “stores.” Meanwhile, if the licensing agreement is coming to an end it will impact the game on all platforms. In other words, it will be vanished from every digital storefront on every platform

Play video

For those unfamiliar with the DC game, DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace was released on July 15, 2022 by developer PHL Collective, a studio whose past is all licensed games.

“Suit up as super-dogs Krypto and Ace and get ready to soar through the skies and protect the streets of Metropolis in this pet rescue adventure inspired by the movie,” reads an official description of the game for those who haver never heard of it. “When Superman and Batman’s favorite caped canines uncover Lex Luthor’s plot to pet-nap Metropolis’ strays, these four-legged fighters aren’t just going to roll over. So, unleash Krypto’s Heat Vision and Arctic Bark powers, or Ace’s Batarangs and Shoulder Charge attacks, to bring the evil LexBots to heel. Rescue animals along the way, before they’re locked up in LexCorp Zoo and prepare for the ultimate battle with Lex and his high-tech War Suit.”

Unfortunately, the DC game has not been discounted ahead of its imminent delisting, which means those on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, or Xbox that want to purchase it before the opportunity to do so is gone forever will need fork over $40, a hefty price point considering the game’s quality.