PlayStation Store Raising Prices on PS4 and PS5 Games for Some

Sony is raising prices on PS4 games and PS5 games on the PlayStation Store for some PSN users. Thankfully, those in the United States do not have to worry about raising game prices on the PlayStation Store, but these new regional chances could indicate that a broader price increase is coming in the future. As you may know, PlayStation has yet to follow in the footsteps of Xbox and Nintendo and charge $80 for its PS5 games. It may be gearing up for this though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is being reported that in both Brazil and in Turkey, PlayStation has increased the prices of PS4 and PS5 games on the PS Store. That said, it appears the price increases are limited right now. Reports out of Brazil, specifically, claim that some exclusive PS5 games, as well as a few third-party games, are now roughly $73 USD, a $3 increase. That said, in a market in Brazil where gaming is already very expensive in relation to how much Brazilians make, games getting more expensive is going to make the current-gen gaming market even harder to access.

Meanwhile, in Turkey prices are even worse, with first-party PS5 games from PlayStation now costing $88 USD, which is much more than they cost in the United States, which continues to retain the $70 USD price point.

It is not uncommon for Sony to make price updates in specific regions based on the conditions of said market. And often these are narrow, limited changes specifically for certain regions. In other words, whether this is indicative or a larger change coming that will be across the board, we don’t know, but it is not a positive sign as it shows Sony is willing to raise prices. Right now though, not in its biggest markets. Meanwhile, this comes as Sony is being sued over PlayStation Store prices and practices, which could leave it gun shy to scale these regional increases into a larger global increase.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not commented on these latest developments in any capacity. We do not expect this to change for a few reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PlayStation coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS4 news, and all of the latest PS Plus news — click here.