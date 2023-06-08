Alan Wake 2 Gameplay Revealed at Summer Game Fest

Alan Wake 2 got a pretty meaty gameplay reveal at Summer Game Fest and it looks fantastic. Alan Wake 2 is one of the most long-awaited sequels in gaming and for a while, many were certain it would never even come to fruition. Remedy Entertainment released the cult-classic survival horror game back in 2010, but it was exclusive to Xbox 360 and eventually came to PC. It also released alongside games like Red Dead Redemption, which meant it got a bit overshadowed. While it was beloved by fans, the commercial side of things was not a huge success, prompting Microsoft to reject a sequel and Remedy moved on to other games like Quantum Break and Control. After securing funding from Epic Games and getting the series rights back from Microsoft, a sequel to Alan Wake 2 was greenlit a couple of years ago.

Now, we’re just a few months away from and are starting to get a taste of what Remedy is cooking up. The game is looking pretty spectacular and will seemingly be quite different from the predecessor, seemingly putting more distance between the Twin Peaks comparisons and embracing a much more direct style of horror. While Alan Wake himself will return, there will also be another protagonist named Saga Anderson who is an accomplished FBI agent investigating the death of Agent Nightingale, a character from the original game. Needless to say, this is not just a rehash of what we saw in the first game, Remedy is definitely taking the bones of that game and building something very new that should still hopefully appeal to fans who waited years for this sequel.

As of right now, Alan Wake 2 is shaping up quite nicely. The new gameplay should hopefully tide fans over until the full game releases as it looks to be quite a step up from simply holding a flashlight and then shooting a gun. There looks to be more dynamic elements which should make it a more engaging experience.

Alan Wake 2 will release as a digital only game on October 17th, 2023. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.