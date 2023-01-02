Alan Wake 2 Director Teases Upcoming News

The director behind Alan Wake 2 has teased that 2023 will finally bring with it new information on the highly-anticipated sequel. On paper, the follow-up entry to 2010's Alan Wake is set to launch at some point this year. While the game was first announced at the end of 2021, this past year didn't bring about many new details or any gameplay footage from the title. Luckily, it sounds like this won't hold true for much longer.

To coincide with 2023 kicking off, Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake took to Twitter to let fans know that 2023 will be a massive year for the studio. Although Lake didn't say anything new about Alan Wake 2 or what it might entail, he did post an image of the game's logo to tease fans that additional info on the game should be revealed soon enough.

"It's going to be a crazy busy and crazy exciting year," Lake said in his tweet. "Why? Well, if you look at the picture below carefully, you might see a clue."

Happy New Year 2023 ✨! It’s going to be a crazy busy and crazy exciting year 😅😁. Why? Well, if you look at the picture below carefully, you might see a clue 👀. @alanwake @remedygames pic.twitter.com/yxtEjOcFtL — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) January 1, 2023

The one positive thing about Lake's tweet here is that it reaffirms that Alan Wake 2 is currently on track to launch in 2023. Given how silent news has been with the project lately, some fans have started to worry that the game might be further out than originally anticipated. Fortunately, since Lake is now talking about how 2023 will be both a big year for Remedy and Alan Wake 2 itself, it seems safe to assume that the game will hit store shelves before this year comes to a close.

Whenever Alan Wake 2 does end up dropping, the game will be exclusive to current-generation platforms. This means that it will launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Are you looking forward to playing Alan Wake 2 for yourself? And when do you think that we might finally get a first glimpse of gameplay from the upcoming sequel? Let me know your own best guess either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.