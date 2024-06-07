Alan Wake 2 Is Finally Getting a Physical Release and Collector's Edition

Remedy Entertainment has announced that it will finally be releasing a physical edition of its acclaimed survival-horror game Alan Wake II. Upon its launch this past year, the Alan Wake sequel was only released digitally across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This move was met with divisiveness from many fans, as a large number made it known that they would only purchase the game if it came about in a physical manner. Now, with Alan Wake II's first expansion set to arrive this week, Remedy has also informed fans that multiple physical versions are in the pipeline.

In total, there will be two different editions in which fans can purchase Alan Wake II physically. The first is the Deluxe Edition, which will retail for $79.99 and will come with the base game, all DLC, a reversible cover, and a download for Alan Wake Remastered. In addition, there will be a handful of alternate skins for both Alan Wake and Saga Anderson that can be used in-game. This version is set to become available later this year on October 22, 2024.

The second offering is then for the most hardcore fans of Alan Wake II as Limited Run Games will be selling a Collector's Edition of the title. Retailing for $199.99, this version will contain everything found in the Deluxe Edition alongside an exclusive Collector's Edition box, an Ocean View Hotel keychain and key, a Coffee World pin set, an artbook, and a replica of Alan's angel lamp that is seen in the game.

You can get a look at the Collector's Edition right here:

As for when all of this goes live, Limited Run Games is going to begin taking pre-orders for the Collector's Edition of Alan Wake II beginning tomorrow, June 8th. Pre-orders will then remain available for a little more than a month until July 21. For now, Limited Run has said that intends to begin shipping out these Collector's Editions of Alan Wake II toward the end of this year in December 2024.

