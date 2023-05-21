Alan Wake 2 Release Window Leaked

The release window for Alan Wake 2 has seemingly been leaked by the game's central actor, Matthew Porretta. First announced at the end of 2021, Remedy Entertainment still hasn't shown off virtually anything of the long-awaited sequel to Alan Wake. Despite this, the game has repeatedly been said to still be launching at some point before the end of 2023. Now, prior to a proper announcement from Remedy, Porretta seems to have disclosed in what month Alan Wake 2 will arrive.

Shared in a new interview with the "Monsters, Madness, and Magic" YouTube channel, Porretta said that Alan Wake 2 is set to release at some point in October 2023. Porretta explained that he's still been working on the game himself and recently visited Remedy to contribute further. Outside of these broad details, Porretta didn't say anything else that Alan Wake 2 will have in store but he did describe it as "hard and scary."

"I've been working on it. That's supposed to come out in October," Porretta said of Alan Wake 2's launch plans. "We're in the middle of working on it now. In fact, I was just in Finland last week. [...] I love that character and I love working for Remedy. They're amazing."

Assuming that Alan Wake 2 is planned to launch in October, it seems likely that Remedy will choose to formally reveal the game's launch date soon enough. In the coming weeks, there are a variety of gaming events planned to transpire, which means that such an announcement tied to AW2 could happen at this coming week's PlayStation Showcase or perhaps next month during Summer Game Fest. Either way, we'll be sure to bring you more information on the title once it comes about in an official fashion.

For now, the only thing we continue to know for certain is that Alan Wake 2 will launch before the end of 2023. The sequel, which fans have been waiting to play for over 13 years, will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.