Alan Wake 2 Developer Reveals the Sequel Is in Final Phase of Development

Ahead of its launch later this year, developer Remedy Entertainment has now revealed that Alan Wake 2 has entered its final phase of production. Since being announced at The Game Awards in 2021, Remedy has been incredibly quiet about its sequel to Alan Wake and has yet to even show off gameplay footage for the title. Luckily, based on what we've now learned, it doesn't seem like this lingering silence will end up permeating much longer.

Shared in a new message with investors, Remedy made clear that Alan Wake 2 is still on track to launch in 2023 as its now entering the last stages of its development. With work on Alan Wake 2 winding down, Remedy said that it will end up trimming down the game's development team so that those members can proceed to work on other projects at the studio. Outside of Alan Wake 2, Remedy also happens to be developing Control 2, two multiplayer projects codenamed Condor and Vanguard, and remakes of both Max Payne and Max Payne 2.

"Alan Wake 2 is on its way to becoming a great game and has everyone excited at Remedy," the studio said in its official update on the game. "We have started the last major phase of full production to get the game ready for launch later this year. The project is fully staffed, but we will be able to start scaling down the team size gradually as we progress towards the launch. These freed-up developers will contribute to our other game projects that are being driven towards the next stages of development."

Again, with so many major gaming events supposedly coming up in the next few months, it seems feasible that Remedy will end up having a big showing for Alan Wake 2 before long. At the time of this writing, the studio hasn't confirmed anything of this sort, but Summer Game Fest in June is definitely one showcase to keep an eye on.

Although Alan Wake 2 doesn't have a specific release date just yet, it is known that the long-awaited sequel will only be coming to current-gen platforms. Specifically, this includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

When do you expect to see Alan Wake 2 release this year? And do you think that a proper gameplay showcase for the title will be happening in the coming weeks?