Alan Wake 2 Gets First New Update After DLC Release
Alan Wake 2 has received some notable new fixes.
Remedy Entertainment has released the first new update for Alan Wake 2 following the arrival of the game's Night Springs DLC earlier in the month. At this point in time, most Alan Wake 2 players are waiting on the launch of The Lake House, which is set to be the next expansion for the survival-horror title. While details on this DLC's release have yet to be announced, a new patch for AW2 has now been let loose to tide players over just a bit.
Downloadable now across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, update version 1.1.1 for Alan Wake 2 makes a handful of notable alterations. For the most part, this update is aimed at fixing various problems that have emerged in the game since the release of Night Springs a few weeks back. Other than this, Remedy says it has also changed the AW2 splash screen so that it's now "cooler" than before. All in all, this update isn't a drastic one by any means, but it's still very much welcome as it continue to improve the game.
You can get a look at all of the tweaks found in this new Alan Wake 2 update in the patch notes attached below.
Alan Wake 2 Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes
Global
- Changed Splash screen: now it's cooler. (Probably not worth reporting, but FYI)
- Tuned down resource drops to more reasonable levels in Night Springs Episodes 2 & 3. (It was not supposed to be That over the top)
Fixes
- Fixed warning about corrupting saves that could happen while loading or travelling between areas. The warning was misleading and came from a different bug while initializing an area. Your saves are not corrupted.
- Fixed a rare issue in Night Springs: Number One Fan, where an enemy could push the player out of bounds.
- Fixed some rare situations that would block the player from progressing by the end of Night Springs: Number One Fan.
- Fixed some localized text.
- Several smaller fixes and improvements.
- [PS5] Fixed Activities not working properly in some territories.
- [EGS] Fixed Achievements sometimes not unlocking when achieved offline.
