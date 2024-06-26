Alan Wake 2 Gets First New Update After DLC Release

Remedy Entertainment has released the first new update for Alan Wake 2 following the arrival of the game's Night Springs DLC earlier in the month. At this point in time, most Alan Wake 2 players are waiting on the launch of The Lake House, which is set to be the next expansion for the survival-horror title. While details on this DLC's release have yet to be announced, a new patch for AW2 has now been let loose to tide players over just a bit.

Downloadable now across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, update version 1.1.1 for Alan Wake 2 makes a handful of notable alterations. For the most part, this update is aimed at fixing various problems that have emerged in the game since the release of Night Springs a few weeks back. Other than this, Remedy says it has also changed the AW2 splash screen so that it's now "cooler" than before. All in all, this update isn't a drastic one by any means, but it's still very much welcome as it continue to improve the game.

You can get a look at all of the tweaks found in this new Alan Wake 2 update in the patch notes attached below.

Alan Wake 2 Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes

Global

Changed Splash screen: now it's cooler. (Probably not worth reporting, but FYI)

Tuned down resource drops to more reasonable levels in Night Springs Episodes 2 & 3. (It was not supposed to be That over the top)

Fixes