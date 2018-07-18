Alan Wake and Quantum Break Sequels In Microsoft’s Hands, Says Remedy

Control was first unveiled by the team over at Remedy Entertainment during E3 2018, and instantly fans were enthralled with the majestically twisted design of the game itself. The latest video was striking, but that doesn’t mean long-time Remedy fans don’t still have their sights set on their other huge franchises: Alan Wake and Quantum Break.

Alan Wake is a critically acclaimed psychological thriller that came out back in 2010. “When the wife of the best-selling writer Alan Wake disappears on their vacation, his search turns up pages from a thriller he doesn’t even remember writing. A dark presence stalks the small town of Bright Falls, pushing Wake to the brink of sanity in his fight to unravel the mystery and save his love.” The story was thrilling but progression on a true sequel just couldn’t get up and running … at least until now. And apparently, it won’t be the only one potentially seeing a revival.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala recently spoke with GamesIndustry.biz to talk about potential sequels and though his answer wasn’t a hard yes, it was definitely worth stirring up that hope for, “Considering our history … Alan Wake was really interesting but it was a collaboration with Microsoft. Due to certain reasons, it never got a sequel.”

He added, “Quantum Break also, we put a lot of effort into creating the world, the characters, the stories, but still it was Microsoft IP. They decided not to take it further.” Since Phil Spencer has been making leaps and bounds bringing back the Xbox brand to the glory it used to be known for, it might just be high time to bring these epic franchises back. If anybody would be down for that revival in the interest of ‘for the fans’, it would be the Xbox Boss himself.

Either way, we have hope – something we didn’t have a whole lot of. From what it looks like, Remedy would be totally on board for a new game for either franchise, and lord knows we are absolutely all for it!

Would you want to see either game get a sequel? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!