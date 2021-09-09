Alan Wake Remastered Release Date Revealed, Trailer Released

Remedy Entertainment is officially set to release Alan Wake Remastered on October 5th, it was announced today during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. When it was first announced, it was simply for this fall and on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. This marks the first time that the franchise has appeared on PlayStation platforms, so it is little surprise that its trailer would be at the event. The announcement also came alongside the first trailer for the newly remastered video game.

It was already known that Alan Wake Remastered would include the main game as well as two expansions, The Signal and The Writer, alongside newly rendered 4K visuals and commentary. The character model for Alan Wake and the cinematics have also been “updated and improved” for the new remaster with “choice next-generation upgrades.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/alanwake/status/1436071922593255438

“Some of you first met Alan Wake in the AWE expansion of Control, another game set in the Remedy Connected Universe,” the PlayStation blog post from Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, reads in part. “There we shed some light on Wake’s long-dormant mystery in the dark depths. We learned that the strange events in Alan Wake had been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Control as an “Altered World Event” – a crisis caused by dangerous paranatural forces seeping through into our reality. This was how the story of Alan Wake was perceived through the lens of the story of Control. Both Control and Alan Wake exist in the same world, the events of one story tying into the other. Now, we’ve taken the writer’s origin story to a new generation of brave players.”

As noted above, Alan Wake Remastered is set to launch on October 5th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. No official release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Alan Wake franchise right here.

What do you think about Alan Wake getting the remaster treatment? Does the new trailer get you pumped to see it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!