New York Times Connections Answers for April 8th

Do the words stump you in today’s Connections? We got you covered, as we have everything that you need, from the correct answers and categories, plus some hints and tips, all for today, April 8th’s Connections from The New York Times. When you want to be challenged, you can’t beat Connections, even with Wordle and Strands in tow. With today, that level of challenge has been boosted up quite a bit, as both the categories and words are very specific. Regardless, we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

In terms of The New York Times’ Connections’ gameplay, you are given 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from bathroom items or words that start with two repeating letters to Minecraft materials or movies with SNL alum in them. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

With today’s Connections, unlike yesterday, there are some tough words to figure out, even more so to sort. Something to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Negative, Numbers, Sean, Job, Pierce, Sugar, Stick, Roger, Sure, Daniel, Over, Siobhan, Poke, Copy, Judges, and Jab.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Not for those who hate needles

Green: Walkie-talkie talk

Blue: Bible verses

Purple: Don’t ru’sh’ the hu’sh’

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Prick

Green: Radio Lingo

Blue: Old Testament Books

Purple: Words pronounced ‘Sh’ without the ‘Sh’

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 8th:

Yellow: Jab, Pierce, Poke, Stick

Green: Copy, Negative, Over, Roger

Blue: Daniel, Job, Judges, Numbers

Purple: Sean, Siobhan, Sugar, Sure

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!