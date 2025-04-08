New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 8th

As many begin questioning what to get hooked on after that intense NCAA men’s basketball championship game last night, we can look to the entertainment industry to hit those cravings. The Last of Us Season 2 begins next Sunday, which will be a must-watch show for me as a fan of the first season and the Naughty Dog games. Speaking of games, The New York Times app has got some great puzzles to play to pass the time before the next TV addiction comes around. With Connections, Strands, and Wordle refreshing every day, new puzzles will await you. Yesterday’s Wordle puzzle was extremely difficult, but for today, April 8th, the puzzle will be slightly challenging. To help out, we’ve got some useful hints, tips, and the solution for today’s NYT Wordle below.

The infamous New York Times game started in 2021, with Wordle having challenged players worldwide with its addicting yet fun gameplay experience. For anyone who hasn’t played yet, Wordle is a puzzle game where users must solve a five-letter word with up to six opportunities to guess the final word. With each guess, players are given feedback via gray, yellow, and green blocks, which show where and which letters belong in the final answer.

We got a lot of news today, with the Dire Wolf being brought back from extinction and the Mission: Impossible –The Final Reckoning trailer showcasing some of Tom Cruise’s crazy stuntwork. For my indie movie fans, The Phoenician Scheme trailer looks like an action-packed film within the colorful, minimalistic lens of the talented Wes Anderson. It’s cool to see such variety in the news cycle. My starting word for today is “epics” since we’re getting an exciting slate of movies coming up within the next few months. For this word, we got two yellow blocks and a green block.

If you are having trouble with this puzzle, us “epics” as a Guess.

The word “epics” has two yellow blocks with E and S and a green block with P. Having three of the five letters in the final word is a fantastic way to get ourselves on the right track. With P being in the correct position, it gives us a great idea of which words to think about when making the next guess. If you need a hint, find a word with the letter E at the end. The answer for today’s Wordle can be found down below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 8th is “Spare.” Seeing how there aren’t many uncommon letters in this, we can see how this was an easier word to solve than yesterday’s. As always, we will be back tomorrow with another Wordle puzzle piece. Celebrate your small victories, players.