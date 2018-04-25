Albert Penello Leaving Microsoft After 18 Years of Service, Xbox Marketing

When it comes to the Xbox line finding its way in the gaming industry, it probably wouldn’t have gotten as far as it has without the help of Albert Penello. The senior director of Xbox helped propel the marketing for Microsoft’s systems over the past few years, including the Xbox One. And today, he’s departing the company after so much time was put into his tenure.

Penello took to Twitter earlier today to announce his departure, and while he didn’t note what he would be working on next, he was grateful for the opportunity that was given to him.

“Well today is a crazy day. I’ve made the decision after 18 years to leave Microsoft. To say it’s been a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience is an understatement. The team at #Xbox has meant so much to me and I’ll be cheering them on – there is so much great stuff still to come,” he noted.

With his departure, a number of Penello’s colleagues and fans have voiced their gratitude for his effort in making the Xbox line-up a household name. You can see some of those tweets below.

Best of luck my friend, it’s been great working together over the years and thank you for all you’ve done for Xbox. Looking forward to seeing what’s next for you. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 24, 2018

Best of luck Albert. I will miss seeing your cars in Studios garage. 🙂 You should be very proud of your impact, and I know the team is. I will miss our joint passion for this space and our deep debates. Stay in touch and thanks again! — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) April 24, 2018

I shall miss you my friend! You have been a huge part of my Xbox experience. Thanks for everything. — [ 💬 Larry Hryb ] (@majornelson) April 24, 2018

Something to remember your time at Xbox.. pic.twitter.com/lMJkO4gnVk — #TruFauxK (@tru8888) April 24, 2018

congrats, and thanks for everything you’ve done. Excited to see what’s next for you! — Eric Neustadter (e) (@thevowel) April 24, 2018

All the best Albert! Will miss you loads. A true OG Xbox man through and through. 👏 — Graeme Boyd (@AceyBongos) April 24, 2018

Albert, I will miss you! Always one of my favorites. Thank you for sharing your passion for Xbox fans, your expertise, and so much laughter. I wish you the very best! — Lisa Gurry (@lisagurry) April 24, 2018

Hey Albert, didn’t get to work with you much during my time at Xbox, but your positivity and support for the fans helped make my job easier. Thank you for that and can’t wait to see what’s next! 😀 — Eric Doty (@DMZilla) April 24, 2018

You will be missed, sir — Jeff Rubenstein (@jeffrubenstein) April 24, 2018

We certainly wish Penello the best of luck in whatever he does next…whatever that may be!