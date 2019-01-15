AlexVeens’ Metroid Dark Samus Cosplay Costume Has Been Completed and It Rocks

A few days ago, we reported on a cosplayer by the name of AlexVeens who was putting together an amazing costume based on Dark Samus from the Metroid series. And even though it wasn’t complete, they did a great job putting it together.

Now we have an update, as AlexVeens has added some lighting to the outfit to make it look even more like its video game counterpart- and, yes, it was well worth waiting for.

This cosplayer, who goes by Roar and Clank over on Twitter, shared a new update today featuring 45 seconds of video of the new costume, now with some amazing light blue details that really bring it to life. You can see it for yourself below!

Here are some still shots of the cosplay as well:

What’s more, it looks like the outfit offers a surprising amount of flexibility, despite being rather bulky armor, as AlexVeens explains in the follow-up tweet…

That should make it easy for them to show off Dark Samus during conventions. Maybe we’ll see it at PAX East…?

Fans of the character have sounded off on the design, and they absolutely love it.

Congrats to AlexVeens on a job well done. Now we just need a schedule so we can see this outfit in person.

Hopefully we’ll get some Metroid love on the Nintendo Switch to celebrate in style! Where you at, Metroid Prime 4?

