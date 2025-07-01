Survival-Horror Hit Sons of the Forest Climbs Steam Charts Thanks to Huge Sale

After a wildly popular Early Access period, open-world survival horror game Sons of the Forest fully launched in February 2024. Since then, the game has retained Very Positive reviews on Steam along with a modest following of dedicated fans. Like most games, it saw a slow dropoff of active players over time. However, it has recently gained a massive uptick in concurrent players thanks to its Steam Summer Sale discount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A sequel to the beloved horror game The Forest, Sons of the Forest was massively popular in Early Access, with over 414,200 players checking out the game. As such, horror fans were thrilled to see the game arrive in 1.0 last year. Though numbers never quite got back to the Early Access peak after full launch, it was still well received. Though it is a follow-up to The Forest, the game charts its own course as a survival horror simulator set on a remote island. Gamers contend with local cannibals as they attempt to survive in this open world full of deadly challenges. It offers both single-player and online co-op, so you can struggle alone or with friends.

Play video

Gamers praise Sons of the Forest for its ability to truly capture horror, with many fans saying it is truly creepy, tense, and all-around terrifying. The game also delivers on solid survival mechanics, making it an all-around solid sequel to a truly iconic entry in the genre. Now, even more horror fans are experiencing the terrors of Sons of the Forest thanks to a recent resurgence in popularity.

Sons of the Forest Attracts New Fans with Discount Price

As part of the Steam Summer Sale, Sons of the Forest is currently 66% off. That makes the game, which usually costs $29.99 USD, just $10.19 from now until July 10th. And clearly, that sale price has attracted new players to the horror game. Since it went on sale, Sons of the Forest has already surpassed last month’s concurrent player record. And it isn’t simply a quick post-sale spike, either. The game looks to be retaining its new players, with concurrent players staying up over 40,000 on a nightly basis.

This is especially impressive since Sons of the Forest hasn’t had a new influx of content since January 2025. At that time, a major update added new features, including rafts, defensive wall blueprints, and several bug fixes to the game. Since then, aside from a small hotfix, the developers have been relatively quiet on Steam. However, the sale and the existing game content are apparently drawing in new players in large numbers.

Since going on sale, the game has received several fresh, positive reviews. Clearly, those who were willing to take a chance on the game at a discount have been enjoying it. Though not all fans think it lives up to its predecessor, most gamers agree it’s a fun way for horror fans to dive into a new survival game for less.

Sons of the Forest is available for 66% off on Steam through July 10th. The game is not available on consoles at this time, so PC is the only way to play.