Prime Gaming Reveals 7 Free Games For July 2025

Prime Gaming members are about to get over half a dozen free games this month. We live in a world that is pretty dominated by subscriptions. We are constantly looking for the best ways to get the best bang for our buck and subscriptions carry a lot of value. Xbox Game Pass has a massive roster of games to play, including major titles on their release day, PlayStation Plus keeps players well-fed with great games year round, but there are many other subscriptions as well. Prime Gaming is one of the best deals in gaming because so many people already have it and don’t even realize it. It’s literally bundled in with your Amazon Prime!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prime Gaming packs a huge punch since it is lumped in with so many other things outside of video games, but it also gives you a bunch of free games every month and a free Twitch Prime subscription to a creator of your choosing each month. It’s a great deal and it has all kinds of perks beyond free games. However, that’s what gets people the most excited as people are constantly looking for new things to play whether they’ve heard of it before or not and Prime Gaming does a good job of highlighting games big and small.

prime gaming july 2025 games

The Prime Gaming titles for July 2025 have been revealed and while you may not be overly familiar with all of them, that doesn’t mean you should skip out on them. These are all still pretty interesting games worth your time and you should check them out or at least add them to your library since they are totally free. In addition to these titles, there are also a handful of free games still available as part of a lead up to Prime Day which includes big titles like Saints Row 2 and Saints Row 4: Re-Elected. You can view July’s free games below.

Boxes: Lost Fragments [Epic Games Store]

Paquerette Down the Bunburrows [Epic Games Store]

ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition [Amazon Games App]

Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC [Amazon Games App]

Venba [GOG Code]

I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games Code]

Heroes of Loot [GOG Code]

On top of that, Prime Gaming members can also now play a bunch of great free games via Amazon’s cloud streaming service, Luna. This includes classics like Death Stranding and Resident Evil 2, so be sure to check out the list below if you’re into streaming games.