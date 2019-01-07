‘Alien: Blackout’ Revealed to Be a Survival Horror Mobile Game

Alien: Blackout has now been fully revealed to be a Teen-rated mobile game after several teasers led up to the announcement.

Spotted on the D3 Go! page (first noticed by Variety), the Alien: Blackout game was confirmed to be a survivor horror title starring Amanda Ripley’s crew. Players have to guide these crew members through the Weyland-Yutani space station while avoiding the Xenomorphs that he Alien series is known for.

“The terror of Alien is brought to life in Alien: Blackout,” D3 Go!’s site said about the new mobile game. “Try to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph as it tirelessly hunts you and the crew. Outsmart the perfect hunter by making perilous choices. Players must rely on the damaged controls of the space station or risk sacrificing crew members to avoid deadly contact, permanently altering the outcome of the game.”

No release date has been provided yet for the game, but the site confirms that it’ll be “coming soon” to the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore marketplaces. Alien: Blackout consists of seven levels, the site said, though no pricing information was provided either.

As for the game’s place in the larger Alien franchise, the story of the mobile title will fit between the Alien and Aliens and will feature Amanda, the daughter of Ellen Ripley. This reveal follows one of many teasers shared by the official Alien Twitter account such as the one below that directly mentioned Amanda Ripley’s story that would take place in 2019.

40 years ago, the Nostromo disappeared… In 2019, Amanda Ripley will uncover the secrets it left behind — no matter what. #AmandaRipley #ReadPlayWatch #January pic.twitter.com/N5XybNB1Tj — Alien (@AlienAnthology) January 5, 2019

That teaser follows several released prior to the full reveal with one of the first hints at the new game being spotted back in November 2018 when the Alien: Blackout name was trademarked by 20th Century Fox. It was thought that the game would be revealed at The Game Awards due to the timing of the teaser, but that event passed with no official announcement. The official Alien Twitter account ramped up the teasers in the past week by sharing the video above along with other tweets, though it hasn’t yet said anything official about the game at the time of publishing despite the product being listed on the D3 Go! site.

Alien: Blackout is coming soon for mobile devices.