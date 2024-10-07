Alien: Isolation Sequel Announced On the Game's 10th Anniversary

A sequel to Alien: Isolation has been announced and is in early development. As of today, the survival-horror Alien title from Sega and developer Creative Assembly has turned 10 years old. Despite this, Alien: Isolation is more popular than it has been in years, primarily thanks to the release of Alien: Romulus in theaters earlier this year. Now, with so much excitement once again surrounding Isolation, it has been revealed that a follow-up installment is now happening.

In a message posted to X, Alien: Isolation creative director Al Hope revealed that a sequel is now in the works. Like the original installment, this new Alien game will once again be developed by Creative Assembly and will be published by Sega. Further details on when the game will launch or what its story will center around weren't shared, but Hope said that he's excited to provide more info at an undetermined point in the future.

"On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear," wrote Hope. "Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

Over the past few years, there have still been plenty of games tied to the Alien franchise coming about. Titles like Aliens: Fireteam Elite and Aliens: Dark Descent have been popular with fans, but they've been more akin to Aliens, which has more roots in action-horror. In all likelihood, Alien: Isolation 2 should once again put horror at the forefront and won't be centered around blasting Xenomorphs to smithereens. Still, it seems that the Isolation follow-up is still many years off, so don't expect to see it any time soon.

In case you haven't played Alien: Isolation for yourself, the game is actually on sale right now for an incredibly low price on PlayStation. However, this sale will only last for less than 24 hours at the time of this writing, so you'll have to act quickly if you want to snag it for much less than normal.