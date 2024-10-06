PS4 Horror Game Gets Big Discount for 24-Hours After Resurgence in Popularity

A horror game from the PlayStation 4 era that has seen a huge return in popularity recently is part of a sale that will only last for one more day. Since the launch of Alien: Romulus earlier this year, the 2014 survival-horror video game Alien: Isolation has once again been getting played in droves. Now, for those who have been looking to play the title with Halloween drawing near, a new deal should be pounced on before it's gone.

As of this moment, Alien: Isolation is currently discounted by 85% on the PlayStation Store. Normally retailing for $39.99, the game is now being sold in a digital capacity for $5.99. This represents one of the best discounts for Isolation that has ever been seen in its 10-year lifespan. Better yet, the version of Alien: Isolation that's being sold here is "The Collection" edition, which comes with additional content not found in the base iteration.

As mentioned, the big thing to note with this sale is that it won't last long whatsoever. Alien: Isolation is only marked down on the PS Store as part of the "Weekend Offer" promotion that is currently running. As such, this discount will be gone in a little more than a day in the early hours of October 8th. With this in mind, you'll want to act very quickly if you're on the fence about picking up Alien: Isolation.

To help make up your mind, you can check out a trailer and official synopsis of Alien: Isolation attached below.

Alien: Isolation

"Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger. Fifteen years after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley's daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother's disappearance.

As Amanda, you will navigate through an increasingly volatile world as you find yourself confronted on all sides by a panicked, desperate population and an unpredictable, ruthless Alien. Underpowered and underprepared, you must scavenge resources, improvise solutions and use your wits, not just to succeed in your mission, but to simply stay alive."