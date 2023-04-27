Alien: Isolation Getting Massive New Collector's Edition

Since first releasing back in 2014, Alien: Isolation has become a beloved game among Alien fans, and is widely considered to be the best game based on the franchise. The title first released on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox platforms. A Nintendo Switch port released back in 2019, but the game was exclusively released on the eShop. Publisher Limited Run Games will rectify that soon, with several offerings of the game, including a massive, $139.99 collector's edition! Of course, fans can also snag a standard version for $39.99, or a classic edition for $74.99.

The collector's edition includes the following:

Nintendo Switch game

VHS style box

SteelBook

Double sided poster

Sevastopol Station Replica

Art cards

patches

All DLC



The seven DLC packs that were released for Alien: Isolation are actually included in all versions from Limited Run Games. Additionally, the classic edition includes both the VHS style box and the SteelBook mentioned above. Clearly Alien fans have some options to choose from, and they'll have a significant pre-order window to do so. Pre-orders will open on May 26th and will last through July 9th. An image of the collector's edition can be found below.

(Photo: Sega, Limited Run Games)

Alien: Isolation centers on Amanda, daughter of Ellen Ripley. Fifteen years after the events of the original Alien, Amanda discovers that the flight recorder from the Nostromo has been recovered, and is located on Sevastopol station. Hoping for clues to her mother's disappearance, Amanda joins the retrieval team. As should be expected from an Alien game, things go horribly awry, and Amanda ends up pursued by a Xenomorph and other threats. A survival horror game, Alien: Isolation is played from a first-person perspective and has a reputation for being pretty intense! Notably, the game's "Last Survivor" DLC allowed players to take on the role of Ellen Ripley, and features content based on the original film.

