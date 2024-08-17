The Alien: Romulus Collection Arrives in Dead by Daylight

It’s release weekend for Alien: Romulus, and to coincide with the movie hitting theaters Behaviour Interactive have brought the movie to their asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, Dead by Daylight. Now available in the in-game store, the Alien: Romulus collection features the new Rain Legendary Outfit for Ellen Ripley. Dead by Daylight fans that have already seen Romulus have shared their excitement for seeing Rain in the game across social media where the trailer was shared, but the commentary is also joined by a consistent and fairly valid question:

Where is the actual xenomorph? As many have pointed out, the addition of the Alien: Romulus collection in Dead by Daylight seems like a major opportunity to include a scorched version

The trailer for the Rain skin can be viewed below:

As for Alien: Romulus, the movie is only partially through its official premiere day in theaters with an entire weekend ahead. For now, at least, Romulus is sitting in a fairly well-off position when it comes to ratings from critics and audiences alike. Per Rotten Tomatoes’ data, Romulus has currently earned itself an 80% Tomatometer score based on 239 critic reviews and an 86% Audience Score based on over 1,000 reviews from general audiences who have already made it out to see the movie. As for ComicBook’s own review of Alien: Romulus, we gave it a neutral rating of 2.5/5, citing the movie’s reliance on nostalgia as it’s downfall: “Under all that weight of nostalgia and franchise obligation, the actual standalone story, the characters presented in it, and their conflicts and arcs all get crushed.”

“Alien: Romulus should be a big step forward for the franchise, but instead it’s just a long look backward. It also may be the final proof needed that only Ridley Scott knows the core of what makes Alien a classic horror tale, and may be the only one suited to truly move things forward,” our review concludes.”

As for Dead by Daylight, a new spin-off game that goes deeper and darker into the larger Dead by Daylight universe’s lore has been developed by Supermassive Games and is set for release September 3rd. The Casting of Frank Stone, which we’re looking forward to based on a short preview we were able to play due to its atmospheric intensity and ability to increase its players heartrate, already seems like a fantastic narrative experience in the universe and a great taste at what exploring more of the growing franchise’s lore has to offer.