Classic Xbox 360, PS3 Game Gets New Upgrade on Modern Consoles

A classic game that first appeared on Xbox 360 and PS3 platforms has today received a new upgrade on modern consoles. Throughout the course of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, plenty of franchises began that have gone on to still be relevant. Whether it be Borderlands, BioShock, Batman: Arkham, Dead Space, Mass Effect, Uncharted, or Gears of War, many of the most iconic series since the turn of the century debuted on Xbox and PlayStation’s throwback platforms. Now, one franchise that also started on these consoles has received another sizable improvement to its inaugural entry that should make it better than ever.

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Released by publisher THQ Nordic, a new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition has today become available. Originally released in 2011, Darksiders is an action game centered around War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, that went on to be quite popular. Darksiders was a big enough hit on Xbox 360 and PS3 that it spawned two sequels and a spin-off. It also received a remaster in 2016 for PS4 and Xbox One, dubbed Warmastered Edition, which THQ Nordic has now looked to improve further.

As far as the new improvements to Darksiders: Warmastered Edition go, THQ Nordic has simply upgraded the visuals and performance of the game to accommodate the improved tech that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S offer. Other than this, the game itself remains the same as before with no new content having been added.

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Unfortunately, those on Xbox and PlayStation platforms who already own Darksiders: Warmastered Edition will have different experiences when it comes to upgrading on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Xbox users will find that Warmastered Edition will upgrade for free to modern hardware, which is a fantastic perk. PlayStation fans, sadly, don’t get the same benefit, as they’ll be required to pay $10 to get the PS5 version of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition. It’s not clear why there is this difference between platforms, but Xbox fans have clearly gotten the better end of this deal.

When it comes to the future of Darksiders, THQ Nordic announced last year that Darksiders 4 is currently in the works. Details on the next entry in the franchise are still largely shrouded in secrecy, but there’s a good chance that we should start to learn more in the weeks or months ahead.

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