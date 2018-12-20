All Arcade1Up Cabinets On Sale for $199

UPDATE: The price of the cabinets has gone up to $249 ($50 off), with the exception of the Asteroids machine. On the plus side, the Street Fighter cabinet is back in stock. The original article follows.

Walmart has been offering deals on Arcade1Up’s affordable 3/4 scale arcade cabinets for some time, but they kicked things up a notch in the eleventh hour of the holiday shopping season. For a limited time, you can get the entire standard line of cabinets for only $199 each ($100 off) with free 2-day shipping. You can shop all of the options here. A riser that increases the height of the cabinet by 12-inches is available here for $39.84. If you’ve ever dreamed of putting together a retro arcade at home, this would be a golden opportunity.

Sadly, the Street Fighter cabinet wasn’t available at the time of writing, but keep tabs on this link for a restock. Walmart has also discounted the deluxe 12-in-1 Arcade1Up cabinet (which includes the riser) from $399.99 to $349.99 with free shipping. You can order one right here. It features the following games: Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, and Asteroids Deluxe. The breakdown of the rest of the cabinet options looks like this:

Centipede Cabinet: Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Crystal Castles

Asteroids Cabinet: Asteroids, Tempest, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander

Rampage Cabinet: Rampage, Defender, Joust, Gauntlet

Street Fighter II Championship Cabinet: Street Fighter II Championship, Super Street Fighter II New Challenger, Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Pac-Man Cabinet

Galaga Cabinet: Galaga, Galaxian (Walmart Exclusive)

If you want to really pile on the gaming nostalgia, keep in mind that Walmart has the NES Classic, SNES Classic, and C64 Mini in stock (the NES Classic and SNES Classic will go out of production after the holidays). They are also offering a $25 gift card with the purchase of a PlayStation Classic.

On a related note, a lot of Nintendo Switch console deals have come and gone this holiday season, but Amazon is rolling out one more at the buzzer. For a limited time (or while supplies last) you can get a Nintendo Switch (Gray Joy-Con) or Nintendo Switch (Neon Joy-Con) console for the standard $299 with a $25 Amazon gift card bonus.

Naturally, you could use that gift card to purchase more Nintendo Switch games, but here’s another option you should consider:

If you ordered one of the big Nintendo Switch bundles this holiday season, you might want to consider grabbing Nintendo’s Pro Controller as well. It’s the best way to play games on the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market. Some might even go so far as to say that it is among the best controllers ever made.

That’s because the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, you can get it right now for $55.54 at Amazon while the sale/supplies last. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, so take advantage of it while you can.

