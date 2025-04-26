Can You Romance Characters in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

While the start of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is cloaked in tragedy, the odds seem good that Gustave might have an opportunity to connect with other possible love interests while on his Expedition to save Lumiére. With a cast of quirky characters introduced right from the prologue, romance seems like it could be in the air.

Clair Obscur is primarily told from the perspective of four characters: Gustave, Lune, Maelle, and Sciel. Of those characters, Maelle is too young to find her true love, so that leaves three possible options for budding relationships. However, this RPG isn’t taking a page out of Baldur’s Gate 3’s book, focusing on the journey over candlelight dinners.

Is There Romance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

No, there is no specific romance mechanic in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Romantic relationships are not under the control of the player, but there are deeper relationships threaded throughout the story in an organic fashion, and some might be seen as possibly romantic.

Gustave’s main love interest, Sophie, is introduced at the start of the game. Unfortunately, their relationship is cut short due to the events of the Paintress’s most recent change to the countdown. Gustave goes on to join the Expedition and grieves her loss throughout.

Lune and Sciel also appear to have a deeper connection with each other than just being teammates, but to avoid spoilers, any deeper information won’t be broken down here.

Maelle, being a teenager, is not involved with anyone during the events of Clair Obscur, and instead has her sights set on the goal of the Expedition. Her story is rooted in personal growth and her involvement with the overarching narrative.

While the lack of romance mechanics in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 might seem surprising after the release of many RPG games that offer it as a key mechanic, there really isn’t space during the adventure to build up player-driver relationships. Especially as you will regularly switch between character points of view during the game.

However, thanks to fast-paced combat, a consuming narrative, and curiosity-driven exploration, players likely won’t notice the lack of character approval meters and generic romance cutscenes. After all, there is a world to save in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and only a limited time to do it. There will be time to fall in love after the fate of Lumiére is secured.