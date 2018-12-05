Amazon Launches Their Biggest PC Sale Yet

Amazon has already offered several holiday sales for PC users, but for Day 4 of their 12 Days of Deals promotion, they really went all out. The entire day is dedicated to it! There are a lot of deals to be had, but we’ve put together a simple breakdown of the sales to get you started…

The first sale you should check out is their big PC components and accessories collection. The hot ticket items in the sale are the Netgear routers, but you’ll also find hard drives, graphics cards, modems, memory, and more. You can shop it all right here until the end of the day today, December 5th. Amazon is also running a separate sale that focuses entirely on Logitech PC accessories. If you’re looking for keyboards, headphones for gamers, and webcams, you can grab them here with huge discounts.

Next up we have two separate sales on desktops, laptops, and monitors. The first sale focuses on desktops from Acer, laptops from Lenovo, LG, ASUS, and Acer, and monitors from ViewSonic. You can shop that sale right here. If you’re looking for something a little more powerful for gaming, there’s a sale going on Dell XPS laptops with some pretty massive discounts. The same sale also includes some Dell Chromebooks that are all 45% to 50% off. You can shop that sale right here.

Finally, Amazon is running a sale on Anker office products that includes big discounts on useful items like USB hubs and power strips. You can shop it all right here.

You can browse through the entire Amazon Day 4 PC Sale here. Again, the discounts are only good until the end of the day today, December 5th, or while supplies last.

