Long-Awaited Open-World Superhero Game Slated for This Year Delayed to 2027

All things considered, 2026 is shaping up to be a decent year for superhero video games. We’ve got a new LEGO Batman coming soon, plus the long-awaited release of Insomniac’s Wolverine this fall. And of course, Invincible VS recently made its debut. But superhero lovers looking forward to one highly anticipated 2026 game release just got some bad news. Yes, we’re looking at yet another game delay that pushes a 2026 release back to 2027.

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Open-world superhero action game Undefeated: Genesis was first announced back in 2023 as a follow-up to the popular free-to-play Undefeated. Since then, the game has garnered over 250,000 wishlists on Steam as fans look forward to a new superhero action adventure that doesn’t rely on DC or Marvel to form its foundation. The game, which comes from Indie-us Games and Chorus Worldwide Games, was expected to release in 2026. However, the developer recently shared the news that Undefeated: Genesis is officially delayed to “early 2027.”

Superhero Action Game Undefeated: Genesis Delayed

Courtesy of Indie-us and Chorus Worldwide Games

Undefeated: Genesis is the long-awaited prequel to 2019’s Undefeated. This free-to-play superhero game retains a Very Positive rating on Steam for its open-world superhero experience. The prequel takes that superhero action and gives it more of a single-player, story-driven focus. Undefeated: Genesis will let players explore a vast planet where our protagonist suddenly gains superpowers. As players explore the open world of Voltissia, they will gain new powers that open up new possibilities in combat and exploration. It has been billed as “the ultimate superhero experience” for the freedom the game will offer its players.

The initial announcement trailer shows our hero flying, shooting lasers out of his eyes, and taking down monsters with his super strength. It’s got a sort of Dragon Ball, but make it superheroes, vibe thanks to its anime art style and animations. Naturally, that has made it a highly anticipated new release for fans of both anime and superheroes. Interest in the game got another uptick when Indie-us dropped a new story trailer late last year, showing more of the world, characters, and narrative. But now, we officially have a bit longer to wait for this new installment in the world of superhero action games.

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In its update about the delay for Undefeated: Genesis, Indie-us states that “a little more time is needed” to bring the ultimate superhero experience to life. The delay from 2026 to early 2027 will give the developer more time to make sure that the combat, superpowers, exploration, and overall story are all up to par to meet player expectations.

That said, the devs did tease that they’ll have something new to show fans this summer. So while the game has been delayed, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting radio silence from the team until next year. In fact, Indie-us dropped a few new screenshots to soften the blow of the release date delay.

When it does finally release next year, Undefeated: Genesis is expected to launch for PC and PS5. Pricing has not yet been revealed, but it does appear this will not be another free-to-play title like the first Undefeated game.

Did you play Undefeated? Are you looking forward to the prequel? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!