Amazon Comments If Playstation 5 Is Available During Prime Day 2020

Two of the biggest things going on in online retail right now are Amazon's upcoming Prime Day promotion, which will provide Amazon Prime members with exclusive deals on hundreds of items...and the pre-orders recently launched for Sony's PlayStation 5. It isn't too surprising, then, that as Amazon shares promotional information for Prime Day, some fans on Twitter reached out to ask whether it's possible they could get a steep discount on a PS5 if they wait until Prime Day and get themselves into the queue for the sometimes-highly-competitive deals, which can be short-lived and hard to land.

The short of it? Amazon didn't say yes or no, necessarily, but it certainly sounds like they don't have anything to offer.

"All details about this release including available inventory are on item’s page," Amazon's Help account tweeted in response. "We don’t have any other updates at this time."

The relevant information about what’s inside the PlayStation 5 can be found below:

PlayStation 5 Specs

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

External Storage: USB HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Now that the PlayStation 5 is actually out there, the comparisons to the Xbox Series X are already underway. Microsoft’s console was revealed months ago since the Xbox company has been more forthcoming with information about its next-gen plans with that console featuring a taller, rectangular design compared to previous Xbox consoles. It’s more like a PC tower than a console, but it can still be oriented in different ways to accommodate the gaming setups people have.

Comparisons between the specs of both consoles have also been made several times over in the past, but even though the numbers point to clear wins in different areas, it’s been hard to judge the state of the consoles thus far without actually seeing more of the games played on them. A breakdown of each console’s specs shows how the two stack up against each other, but that of course doesn’t take into account things like exclusive games and services like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

Amazon's Prime Day deals will be available on October 13 and Otober 14.