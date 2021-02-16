Amazon's MMO New World Delayed Again

✖

Amazon Game Studios revealed today that New World, the company's upcoming fantasy MMO that imagines a magic-tinged age of colonialism, has been delayed once more and will now release for PC on August 31st. According to the developer, the reason for the latest delay is that certain features intended to create a "compelling end-game" will not be ready by the Spring 2021 release window it had most recently occupied.

"We’ve been hard at work on compelling end-game features we believe are important to include at launch," the official update on the release date from the developer reads in part. "These features won’t be ready for the Spring timeframe that we had communicated. With that in mind, we will release New World on August 31, 2021. With this extra time we’ll be able to add these substantial improvements while polishing and fine tuning the whole game before we open Aeternum’s shores to the world."

Please watch this video from the Development Team regarding the launch date for New World. Read this letter for a full scope on New World's development plans: https://t.co/rzWVLOSL2k pic.twitter.com/qcX2rGVhFi — New World (@playnewworld) February 16, 2021

According to the above update, the current plan is to continue with Alpha until a Closed Beta begins on July 20th. Anyone that has pre-ordered the upcoming MMO should be granted access to the Closed Beta on that date and will be able to play around with new content and features like expeditions and a new area called Ebonscale Reach featured an exiled empress and a corrupted fleet.

As noted above, New World is now scheduled to release for PC on August 31st. It had previously been set to release this spring when it was delayed last July. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming MMO right here.

