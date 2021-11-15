New World Turns Off Economy Over Duplication Exploit

Amazon Game Studios has been hard at work trying to fix New World‘s bugs, but a major new one was discovered by players over the weekend. A new duplication glitch allowed players to copy expensive items and then flip them for in-game currency. According to PC Gamer, the exploit was shared on the game’s official forums after a poster indicated that they had unsuccessfully tried to contact the developer. Amazon has now taken action, however, freezing the game’s economy entirely, preventing players from transferring any wealth while the glitch is fixed. At this time, it’s unclear how long that might take. In a post, the game’s community manager, Tosch, addressed the exploit.

“We are aware of a possible duplication exploit that has beencirculating the forums and social media. We are disabling all forms ofwealth transfer between players (ie. sending currency, guild treasury,trading post, player to player trading) while we investigate. Any playerthat has engaged in the use of this exploit will be actioned against,” wrote Tosch.

Obviously, this has already led to a lot of frustration for New World players! On social media, many have expressed confusion about the downtime, while others have complained that the game is “boring” without trading. It’s unclear when the exploit might be fixed, but given all of the other issues New World has faced, it’s easy to see why many aren’t happy. Some are even promising to leave the game, but it’s hard to say whether those threats are hollow.

For now, fans will just have to wait patiently while Amazon Game Studios works to get things under control! A lot of effort goes into maintenance on an MMO, and there are always going to be hiccups along the way. Hopefully, the developer will find a quick fix so players can get back to enjoying New World soon! In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

