Amazon’s One-Day Deal on Hasbro Board Games is On

Today, November 8th, Amazon began rolling out their big holiday deals on toys and games with one day-sales on Funko Pops, Nerf blasters, VTEch Preschool toys, and Hasbro board games.

The board game collection includes massive discounts on classics like Guess Who, Simon, Yahtzee, Battleship, Connect 4, Scrabble, and more. However, there are plenty of new titles mixed in there as well. We’ve highlighted some of the gems from the sale below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are plenty of additional board games in the Hasbro sale, so head on over to Amazon to browse them all. Again, the deal is only good until the end of the day today, November 8th (or while supplies last).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.