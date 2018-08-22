Amazon’s One-Day Logitech Sale Includes Big Deals For Gamers

Amazon has kicked off another one-day Logitech PC accessory sale, and it features some hefty deals on items for all PC users – including gamers.

You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve singled out some of the best deals of the bunch below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse – $44.79 (55% off)

• Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse – $14.99 (63% off)

• Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum – RGB 7.1 Dolby and DST Gaming Headset – $69.99 (53% off)

• Logitech C270 Widescreen HD Webcam – $15.29 (62% off)

• Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac – $37.50 (37% off)

• Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480 – $19.99 (60% off)

• Logitech G231 Prodigy Gaming Headset – $34.99 (50% off)

Again, these deals are only good for today, August 22nd, but the best stuff might not make it to midnight. Grab what you need while you can.

For those of you who also do some of your gaming on the PlayStation 4, Amazon has also slashed the price of the PlayStation Gold Wireless headset to $79.99 for Prime members. That’s 20% off the list price and an all-time low. Grab it here while it lasts.

Features include 7.1 virtual surround sound, a hidden noise cancelling-microphone (instead of one of those annoying, ugly mics that stretch from your ear to your mouth), and a companion app that allows you to download custom game modes for PlayStation that are “specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games”.

When the headset was released earlier this year, the PlayStation Blog noted the following about the updated Golds:

“The headset maintains everything you loved, while featuring a new sleek design with refined over-ear cushions that make it even more comfortable for long gaming sessions. The high fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound intensifies the audio experience within compatible games. And the augmented noise-cancelling hidden microphones provide crisp, clear communication with your friends and teammates.

With the included 3.5mm audio cable, the Gold Headset is compatible with PlayStation VR and mobile devices. The new design makes the Gold Headset extra comfortable to wear with PS VR. It’s a great way to immerse yourself in The Inpatient, a recently launched PS VR exclusive horror experience, with the unsettling sounds of scuttling insects and unexplained noises inside the Blackwood Pines Sanatorium (In addition to PS VR, you’ll need a PS4 system and PlayStation Camera to experience VR).”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.