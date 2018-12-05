Build Your Own Retro Console With Amazon’s One-Day Raspberry Pi Starter Kit Sale

Mini consoles like the Nintendo NES and SNES Classic, PlayStation Classic, Neo-Geo Mini, and Commodore 64 Mini were big this past year, but the retro gaming experience they offer is limited at best. A Raspberry Pi can offer up a lot more retro gaming fun for less money – especially since Amazon is running a one-day deal on Raspberry Pi starter kits that drops the price by 20% – 23%. It includes the new B+ kit ($63.99), and this is the first time that we’ve ever seen it on sale. Needless to say, if you know someone that likes to tinker, this would make for a fantastic holiday gift.

You can actually build a lot of fun things with a Raspberry Pi, but the vast majority of enthusiasts use them to build their own mini gaming consoles. Both of the kits include everything you need to get started, though we highly recommend spending the extra $6 to get the latest Raspberry Pi 3 B+ version. It’s considerably faster than the Model B, and it comes with a better microSD card. The full list of specs for the B+ version are available below.

Includes Made in UK Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (B Plus) with 1.4 GHz 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, 1 GB RAM

Dual Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11.b/g/n/ac Wireless LAN, Enhanced Ethernet Performance

32 GB Samsung EVO+ Micro SD Card (Class 10) Pre-loaded with NOOBS, USB MicroSD Card Reader

CanaKit 2.5A USB Power Supply with Micro USB Cable and Noise Filter – Specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (UL Listed)

Premium Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Case, High Quality HDMI Cable, 2 x Heat Sinks, GPIO Quick Reference Card, CanaKit Full Color Quick-Start Guide

Again, this is a one-day deal, so you’ll need to take advantage of it before the end of the day today, December 5th!

