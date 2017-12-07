Amazon Goes After PC Gamers With a One Day Deal

Amazon has put together several Gold Box deals during the holiday shopping season that were aimed squarely at PC gamers. We got another one today, but it could be the last one before Christmas so there’s no time like the present…for PC gaming presents. Here are some of the best deals in the lineup:

• NETGEAR Nighthawk X4 Ultimate Gaming Router – 45% off

• Samsung CHG90 Series Curved 49-Inch Gaming Monitor – 33% off

• Razer Blade Pro Gaming Laptop – 17″ 4K Touchscreen – 14% off

• Linksys AC3200 Dual-Band WiFi Gaming Router – 27% off

• HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset for PC & PS4 – 42% off

• CORSAIR STRAFE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – 30% off

• CORSAIR GLAIVE – RGB Gaming Mouse – 29% off

• Corsair CX Series 750 Watt (2017) 80 Plus Bronze Certified Non-Modular Power Supply – 33% off

Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the deals in today’s PC gaming sale!