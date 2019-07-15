Amazon’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals Are Live

As promised, Amazon has launched some significant deals on the Nintendo Switch for Prime Day 2019. Firstly, Prime members can get the console itself with a free $35 credit that you can use towards a game of your choice in Nintendo’s eShop. You can also add extra Joy-Con controllers to your arsenal for only $59.99 – one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for them.

As far as Nintendo Switch games are concerned, you can find big discounts floating around in Amazon’s Prime Day gaming section. Some highlights at the time of writing are deals on Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eeevee!, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Final Fantasy X/X-2HD Remaster, and Diablo 3 Eternal Collection. Keep tabs on the Prime Day gaming link listed above as well as upcoming Lightning Deals in the gaming category as additional titles might be added as the event goes on. You can also check out our Gear section for all of the Prime Day deal highlights (the one on microSD cards should be especially interesting to Nintendo Switch owners).

Now, you might be wondering whether or not you should wait for the recently announced Nintendo Switch Lite. It doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has a better battery life, more color options, and an actual D-pad. These features combine to make the Lite attractive as a second Switch console, a console for kids, or a console for people that simply don’t care about playing on the TV.

At the time of writing, Nintendo Switch Lite listings are up but not active in gray / turquoise / yellow. A Pokemon Sword and Shield version of the Lite console featuring Zacian and Zamazenta is was also listed but removed. We expect pre-orders to commence sometime in the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned.

You can go into further detail comparing the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite right here. Note that future packaging will indicate whether a given video game can function in handheld mode. Naturally, that’s going to be a required feature for a handheld-only console.

